National Mammography Day serves as important reminder this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK -- Friday is National Mammography Day, which is observed every October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It serves as a reminder to all women that mammograms are vitally important to detect the early stages of breast cancer. We know early detection can be a life-saver.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common cancer for women in the U.S. Black women die from breast cancer at a higher rate than white women.

But screenings like mammography reduce the mortality rate by 30%.

Valley Hospital Director of Breast Imaging Dr. Scott DeGregorio, who also practices out of radiology associates of Ridgewood, joined CBS2 to talk about the importance of getting your annual screening.

CLICK HERE for more from the imaging center.