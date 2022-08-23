National Down Syndrome Society's Buddy Walk in Central Park set for Sept. 17

NEW YORK - The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) envisions a world in which all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realize their life aspirations, and become valued members of welcoming communities.

September 17 promises to be one full of excitement, meaning, and connection in New York City. Together, we'll celebrate our loved ones with Down syndrome, share stories, compete for fun team awards, and so much more!

Join Chris Wragge at this year's NYC Buddy Walk in Central Park!

For more information, CLICK HERE.