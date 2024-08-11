National Dominican Day Parade draws thousands of revelers to Midtown, Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Midtown was filled with music and thousands of flags Sunday at the 42nd National Dominican Day Parade.

Vibrant and beautiful dancers decorated Sixth Avenue. This year's theme was the rhythm of the merengue, a dance that originated 170 years ago and even today unites people in celebrations of joy.

"The contributions that Dominicans have made to this city over the past 50, 60 years has been incredible, and we are so happy we get to come out and show our pride," Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said.

Excited parade goers lined the streets, cheering for the dozens of organizations that serve the city's Dominican community.

"We support each one of the families in our community. We do basketball training, we do yoga, and we also do comic art," said Rosa Sanchez, president of La Rosa Azul Inc.

The parade kicked off with a ribbon cutting on 38th Street, where city and state leaders sang the national anthem of both countries.

"Being Dominican and American gives me two different identities that I can combine together and make something very special," said Kayleen Baez of Staten Island.

"It's a big day for us"

For 42 years, Dominican-Americans have been celebrating their contributions to the United States.

"It is a big day for us. I was in the first parade in 1982," dance teacher Xiomara Cabrera said.

"I'm from Puerto Rico, but we are brothers and sisters. So, it's more than a pleasure being here today, with the Dominicans today," said Milagros Carrasquillo of the Bronx.

To coincide with the parade, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $12 million investment to go to a new cultural center dedicated to arts and culture from the Dominican Republic. It will be the first of its kind.

"It's going to be a place to showcase all that we love and cherish about the Dominican people," Hochul said.

"I'm really happy to hear that. I think it's important that people get the education they need in our culture as well," Baez added.