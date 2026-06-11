Man accused of killing Nassau Police officer in DWI crash pleads guilty

The man accused of driving drunk and killing a Nassau County police officer in January has changed his plea to guilty.

Matthew Smith, 21, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges Thursday, including aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated, in connection to the death of Patricia Espinosa, 42. He also agreed to forfeit his pickup truck.

Deadly crash

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said early in the morning on Jan. 31, Smith was at a bar in Patchogue drinking alcohol before he went to Jake's 58 Casino Hotel to meet a friend.

When they left the casino, Smith got behind the wheel of his pickup truck and began "driving crazy," his passenger allegedly told police, traveling at speeds up to 125 mph.

Officials say at Alexander Avenue and Route 347 in Saint James, Smith sped through a red light, traveling about 70 mph, and crashed into Espinosa's car. Espinosa was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Smith's passenger and Smith himself were also injured.

The DA's office said Smith's blood alcohol concentration was .20, more than twice the legal limit. Smith was 20 at the time of the crash.

Investigators also said they found a bottle of rum and a shot glass in Smith's truck.

Smith's sentencing is scheduled for July 20, and he faces up to 22 years in prison.

"This family is destroyed"

Espinosa was on her way to work at the time of the crash.

"We hope that by doing this in a quick fashion to prevent the Espinosa family from having to come to court repeatedly and having to endure a trial, that we are offering our sincere apologies," defense attorney Anthony LaPinta said.

"Are we happy with the plea? No. We're happy that we don't have to go through a trial and listen to the recklessness, the total disregard for human life," Nassau County Police Benevolent Association President Thomas Shevlin said. "This family is destroyed."

"While nothing will restore what the victims and their families and colleagues have lost, we hope that this plea provides them with some measure of justice," District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement, in part.

Espinosa leaves behind a husband and infant daughter.