Nassau County's controversial mask ban signed into law. Here's what it does.

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Nassau County's controversial mask ban bill has been signed into law.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed the legislation Wednesday, making it a crime for anyone to wear a mask or face covering to hide their identity, except for health or religious reasons. Violating the law can result in a misdemeanor punishable by a year in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Supporters of the ban say it will help cut down on crimes committed during protests. The law comes after a number of antisemitic incidents that authorities said were committed by people wearing masks.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have previously expressed support for similar bills that looked to ban masks at protests and on the subway.

New law has plenty of opposition

There are many opponents to the law, including the NYCLU, who accused Blakeman of choosing "to chase a culture war over protecting the rights and well-being of his own residents."

"The ban's so-called health and religious exceptions will result in police officers — who are not medical or religious experts, but who do have a track record of racially-biased enforcement — to determine who needs a mask and who doesn't, and who goes to jail," Nassau County Regional Director of the NYCLU Susan Gottehrer said. "Nassau County's officials should be safeguarding rights and liberties, not scoring political points at the expense of New Yorkers."

"Bruce Blakeman's decision to sign the mask ban law is nothing more than political theater and a blatant waste of taxpayer money. This law is destined to be struck down in court, further tarnishing Blakeman's already losing record of lawsuits," Democratic Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said. "It's deeply disappointing that Blakeman and his Republican colleagues chose to ignore any opportunity for bipartisan compromise or even consider the Democratic bill—a bill that upholds the rule of law, offers a fairer approach for residents, and imposes firmer penalties on actual offenders."