N.J. lawmakers call on drivers to "Stay in Jersey" if NYC goes through with congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers are unveiling new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City.

The plan would incentivize developing businesses in the Garden State.

The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls on drivers to live and work in New Jersey when New York City enacts the controversial congestion pricing.

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation.