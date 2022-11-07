"The Music Man" changes tune, extends run by popular demand
NEW YORK -- The Broadway hit "The Music Man" is getting an unexpected encore.
The musical starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster says it's extending its run by popular demand.
The show had announced in September that it would close Jan. 1.
Now the producers say the show will go on for another two weeks.
"The Music Man" has been Broadway's biggest hit on the season.
