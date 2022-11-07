Watch CBS News
"The Music Man" changes tune, extends run by popular demand

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Broadway hit "The Music Man" is getting an unexpected encore.

The musical starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster says it's extending its run by popular demand. 

The show had announced in September that it would close Jan. 1. 

Now the producers say the show will go on for another two weeks. 

"The Music Man" has been Broadway's biggest hit on the season. 

CBS New York Team
First published on November 7, 2022 / 11:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

