"The Music Man" announces it's closing despite box office success
NEW YORK -- Broadway's biggest hit since the pandemic shutdown made a shocking announcement Tuesday.
"The Music Man," starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, is closing on Jan. 1.
The musical revival has consistently been the top-selling show since it opened in December.
Last week, "The Music Man" led all Broadway show grosses with $2.4 million, according to the Broadway League.
The show got mixed reviews but boasts the star power of Jackman and Foster.
