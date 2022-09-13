Watch CBS News
"The Music Man" announces it's closing despite box office success

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Broadway's biggest hit since the pandemic shutdown made a shocking announcement Tuesday. 

"The Music Man," starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, is closing on Jan. 1.

The musical revival has consistently been the top-selling show since it opened in December. 

Last week, "The Music Man" led all Broadway show grosses with $2.4 million, according to the Broadway League. 

The show got mixed reviews but boasts the star power of Jackman and Foster. 

First published on September 13, 2022 / 12:34 PM

