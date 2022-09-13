"The Music Man" announces it's closing despite box office success

"The Music Man" announces it's closing

NEW YORK -- Broadway's biggest hit since the pandemic shutdown made a shocking announcement Tuesday.

"The Music Man," starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, is closing on Jan. 1.

The musical revival has consistently been the top-selling show since it opened in December.

Last week, "The Music Man" led all Broadway show grosses with $2.4 million, according to the Broadway League.

The show got mixed reviews but boasts the star power of Jackman and Foster.