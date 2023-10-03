Multiple people apparently shot in Paterson, N.J.

NEW YORK -- Police responded to a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday evening.

It appears multiple people were wounded.

There was a large police scene that spanned multiple blocks. Police were opening blocks one at a time.

The shooting happened at Rosa Parks Boulevard and Broadway. There weren't lot of details immediately released by law enforcement, but the Passaic County Sheriff's Office was manning the scene.

There were at least a dozen shell casings on the sidewalk near a podiatry center. There was also an accident involving multiple vehicles, but it's not clear if that happened before or after the shooting, and what the connection there was.

But one of the vehicles ended up in someone's driveway.

CBS New York spoke with one neighbor who said he's tired of shootings in his neighborhood.

"It's crazy. It's crazy," the man said, adding about it happening in broad daylight, "It doesn't matter what time of day it is. They're always shooting somebody."

The investigation is ongoing.