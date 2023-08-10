Watch CBS News
School bus crashes in Baldwin, N.Y.

BALDWIN, N.Y. -- A school bus crashed Thursday morning on Long Island, police said. 

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. near Stratford Road and Grand Avenue in Baldwin. 

Officials say there were students on board the bus at the time. 

The number and extent of injuries wasn't immediately known. It's also unclear at this time what caused the crash. 

First published on August 10, 2023 / 9:17 AM

