MTA waives fee for OMNY cards as MetroCard phase out looms
The MTA is working to make sure all subway riders make the switch to the OMNY card.
That's because MetroCards will soon be a thing of the past. Sales of them will stop at the end of the year.
The MTA waived the $1 fee for customers who transferred their balances Tuesday. Representatives were on hand at more than a dozen stations across the five boroughs.
The Bronx
- 161 St-Yankee Stadium
- Fordham Rd
- Parkchester
Brooklyn
- Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr
- Coney Island-Stillwell Av
- Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs
Manhattan
- 34 St-Penn Station
- 125 St
- 168 St
- Fulton St
- Grand Central-42 St
- Times Sq-42 St
Queens
- Flushing-Main St
- Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av
- Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av-JFK Airport
Staten Island
- St. George
While MetroCards will still be accepted in the subways in 2026, you won't be able to refill them.
"Customer service centers are in each of the boroughs. So you can literally go to any place throughout our system and get your MetroCard transferred to an OMNY card. So come on down, we're ready to take it," New York City Transit president Demetrius Crichlow said.
The MTA says 87% of customers are now using the tap-and-ride system.
The MTA reminds customers they can transfer any balances on MetroCards for up to two years after the expiration date.