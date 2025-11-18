MTA waives fee for OMNY cards as MetroCard phase out looms

The MTA is working to make sure all subway riders make the switch to the OMNY card.

That's because MetroCards will soon be a thing of the past. Sales of them will stop at the end of the year.

The MTA waived the $1 fee for customers who transferred their balances Tuesday. Representatives were on hand at more than a dozen stations across the five boroughs.

The Bronx

161 St-Yankee Stadium

Fordham Rd

Parkchester

Brooklyn

Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr

Coney Island-Stillwell Av

Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs

Manhattan

34 St-Penn Station

125 St

168 St

Fulton St

Grand Central-42 St

Times Sq-42 St

Queens

Flushing-Main St

Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av

Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av-JFK Airport

Staten Island

St. George

While MetroCards will still be accepted in the subways in 2026, you won't be able to refill them.

"Customer service centers are in each of the boroughs. So you can literally go to any place throughout our system and get your MetroCard transferred to an OMNY card. So come on down, we're ready to take it," New York City Transit president Demetrius Crichlow said.

The MTA says 87% of customers are now using the tap-and-ride system.

The MTA reminds customers they can transfer any balances on MetroCards for up to two years after the expiration date.