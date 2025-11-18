Watch CBS News
MTA waives fee for OMNY cards as MetroCard phase out looms

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

The MTA is working to make sure all subway riders make the switch to the OMNY card

That's because MetroCards will soon be a thing of the past. Sales of them will stop at the end of the year. 

The MTA waived the $1 fee for customers who transferred their balances Tuesday. Representatives were on hand at more than a dozen stations across the five boroughs

The Bronx

  • 161 St-Yankee Stadium    
  • Fordham Rd  
  • Parkchester  

Brooklyn

  • Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr         
  • Coney Island-Stillwell Av     
  • Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs   

Manhattan

  • 34 St-Penn Station    
  • 125 St    
  • 168 St    
  • Fulton St          
  • Grand Central-42 St      
  • Times Sq-42 St          

Queens

  • Flushing-Main St  
  • Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av      
  • Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av-JFK Airport    

Staten Island

  • St. George 

While MetroCards will still be accepted in the subways in 2026, you won't be able to refill them.

"Customer service centers are in each of the boroughs. So you can literally go to any place throughout our system and get your MetroCard transferred to an OMNY card. So come on down, we're ready to take it," New York City Transit president Demetrius Crichlow said. 

The MTA says 87% of customers are now using the tap-and-ride system. 

The MTA reminds customers they can transfer any balances on MetroCards for up to two years after the expiration date. 

