MTA, Transit Workers Union reach tentative deal
NEW YORK -- The MTA has reached a tentative deal with the Transit Workers Union.
The current contract expired on May 16.
The new agreement includes 9.8% raises compounded over three years and $4,000 in essential worker cash bonus payments.
It also expands maternity and paternity leave for members.
Union members are in the process of ratifying the agreement.
