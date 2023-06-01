Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA, Transit Workers Union reach tentative deal

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MTA, Transit Workers Union reach tentative deal
MTA, Transit Workers Union reach tentative deal 00:25

NEW YORK -- The MTA has reached a tentative deal with the Transit Workers Union.

The current contract expired on May 16.

The new agreement includes 9.8% raises compounded over three years and $4,000 in essential worker cash bonus payments.

It also expands maternity and paternity leave for members.

Union members are in the process of ratifying the agreement.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 11:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.