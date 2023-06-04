MTA set to begin construction on subway platform gates to prevent falls onto tracks

NEW YORK -- Major changes are coming to three New York City subway stations.

The MTA is set to begin construction on platform gates to prevent people from falling or being pushed onto the tracks.

Read more: MTA to begin pilot program featuring platform doors at 3 New York City subway stations

The $100 million pilot program will begin in the coming months.

Platform gates will eventually go up at Times Square-42nd Street and Third Avenue in Manhattan and Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue in Queens.