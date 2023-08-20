MTA fare hike goes into effect Sunday

NEW YORK -- The cost to get around is getting more expensive with an MTA fare hike set to begin Sunday.

Millions of riders are getting ready to dig deeper into their wallets.

"I'm a little upset, yes. I could see it coming. I feel like most people could see it coming," one rider said.

"I took the train for many, many years, and I know every time there was an increase, it takes a serious effect on you," said Barbara Murray, from Westchester.

The base fare for subways and buses will rise 15 cents from $2.75 to $2.90.

A seven-day ticket goes up $1 to $34.

A 30-Day Unlimited MetroCard increases by $5, so you'll be paying $132, and the express bus base fare increases from $6.75 to $7.

Some say it's a small price to pay.

"Using the subway is really convenient for people. That's why a lot of people don't use cars because they save in gas," Bronx resident Rebecca Phumpotingan said.

That's one way to look at it, but for Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North commuters like Cohen Grey...

"It's how I get to work most of the time and to go home," she said.

Her commute from Connecticut to the city will be seeing a 4.5% increase in train fares.

"There's been a lot of inflation in everything, honestly, ever since COVID. It's disappointing because it's harder to cut costs," she said.

This hike comes as congestion pricing gets ready to take effect early next year. Money from that is expected to address existing issues like replacing old buses and subway cars, along with other upgrades.

"I know a lot of people are crying about prices going up, but you can't stop it. It's gonna happen," one rider said.

The MTA says with ridership growing, the fare increases are needed to maintain current service levels and even increase service frequency.