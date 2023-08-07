Commuters face higher tolls at MTA bridges and tunnels as increases take effect

Cost of commuting goes up at MTA bridges and tunnels

NEW YORK -- It's the first morning commute since new toll increases went into effect for MTA bridges and tunnels.

Most New York drivers will pay around 50 cents more, but for some, it will be higher.

The cost of commuting continues to go up following the toll hikes that went into effect Sunday morning.

E-ZPass users will now have to pay 6 percent more, which equates to 50 cents extra. Toll-by-mail customers and those will out-of-state E-ZPass will pay 10 percent more, which is an extra $1.

The increases apply to MTA crossings, including the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, RFK Bridge, plus the Bronx Whitestone and Throgs Neck bridges.

Some commuters we spoke with said they have a bitter outlook on the increases, as we inch forward to the rollout of Manhattan's congestion pricing.

"I think the increase is unfair. I think transit is too high," commuter Troy Chapman told CBS New York.

"I would prefer it not to go up, because at this point in my life, I'm on a fixed income. However, I do see a lot of improvement going on and I appreciate it, I am seeing where the money is being put," said Long Island resident Elizabeth Huertas.

This is the first of many increases to come. Fares on subways, buses, Metro-North and LIRR are getting more expensive, too.

Last month, the MTA board unanimously voted on the fare and toll hikes, calling them reasonable to help fund operational costs.

"It's a resumption of the historic pattern of small fare increases every few years, so people can plan on it, so it doesn't suddenly blow anybody up," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said month.

Starting August 20, monthly and weekly tickets on LIRR and Metro-North are set to increase by up to 4.5 percent, and the base fare for subways and buses will increase for the first time in eight years to $2.90.

This comes as the MTA is moving forward with rolling out congestion pricing in Manhattan as early as next year. The additional tolling means drivers, in some cases, will have to pay two tolls if they travel below 60th Street.