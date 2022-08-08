Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA says staffing shortage continues to cause delays for subway riders

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MTA staffing shortage continues to cause delays
MTA staffing shortage continues to cause delays 00:27

NEW YORK -- Staffing shortages that have plagued the MTA for months are still causing delays in the subway system. 

The MTA alerted riders Monday morning about delays on the B, W, F and L lines.

The agency said it was running as many trains as it could with the crews available. 

According to the MTA, the staffing shortages caused a quarter of weekday train delays in June. 

The agency is launching a working group to address the problem.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 11:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.