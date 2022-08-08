MTA says staffing shortage continues to cause delays for subway riders

NEW YORK -- Staffing shortages that have plagued the MTA for months are still causing delays in the subway system.

The MTA alerted riders Monday morning about delays on the B, W, F and L lines.

The agency said it was running as many trains as it could with the crews available.

According to the MTA, the staffing shortages caused a quarter of weekday train delays in June.

The agency is launching a working group to address the problem.