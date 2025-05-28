NYC subway system's continued modernization the focus of latest MTA board meeting

Metropolitan Transportation Authority board members convened for their monthly meetings on Wednesday, just a day after the transit agency achieved what it considers a win in the ongoing congestion pricing battle with the federal government.

CBS News New York has learned a big focus for the board is on the continued push to modernize the system, with members describing the latest round of work as "the stuff you can't see."

That includes upgrades to its camera systems, cable improvements that allow for better communication for employees, plus improvements to public announcements, emergency systems and facilities.

It's all part of an effort that is collectively costing the MTA $3 billion.

Another notable mention is expanded cell service. Following the rollout of the initiative on the Times Square Shuttle last year, the current capital program will pay for the installation of service on a portion of the tunnels on the 4 and 5 lines between Manhattan and Brooklyn and major sections on the G line between Court Street and Hoyt Street.

"We came to the board with our public-private partnership with Bolden, formerly known as Transit Wireless, who will be providing cell service to our customers in our tunnels," a board member said. "As part of this deal, which C&D Planning negotiated, we expect $600 million of infrastructure development at no cost to the MTA or our customers."

Judge rules in MTA's favor on congestion pricing

The infrastructure project announcements come as a federal judge in New York sided with the MTA to keep the congestion pricing tolls on. On Tuesday, Judge Lewis Liman granted the state's request for a temporary restraining order, barring the feds from withholding funding, at least until the two sides meet again in court on June 9.

The hearing came after U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy gave New York multiple deadlines to stop the program. The most recent passed on May 21.

Duffy warned funding would be withheld for projects in the city, like the Second Avenue Subway, and even in other parts of the state.

After last week's deadline came and went, the DOT said it could implement "compliance actions" as soon as May 28.

Liman, however, had already decided on previous congestion pricing cases that the tolling plan is legal. On Tuesday, he noted the MTA "showed a likelihood of success" in its case to keep the plan going, and said the state "would suffer irreparable harm" on things like transportation projects and bond ratings if the feds acted on their threat to pull federal funding starting May 28.