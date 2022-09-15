Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA chair says "ridership is surging" on subways, buses as agency reaches OMNY milestone

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MTA celebrates 500 million OMNY rides on subway
MTA celebrates 500 million OMNY rides on subway 00:33

NEW YORK -- The MTA reached a few milestones this week.

Wednesday, they saw 5.6 million riders on the subways and buses, the highest for both since the start of the pandemic.

They also reached a milestone for OMNY rides -- 500 million. A Brooklyn woman named Debbie was identified as the 500 millionth customer.

"Things are on the move. Ridership is coming back. In fact, ridership is surging, and that's an indication that New York is coming back strong," MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.

The MTA also added there have been 1.2 million tap-and-go TrainTime users.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 7:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.