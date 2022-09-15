MTA chair says "ridership is surging" on subways, buses as agency reaches OMNY milestone

NEW YORK -- The MTA reached a few milestones this week.

Wednesday, they saw 5.6 million riders on the subways and buses, the highest for both since the start of the pandemic.

They also reached a milestone for OMNY rides -- 500 million. A Brooklyn woman named Debbie was identified as the 500 millionth customer.

"Things are on the move. Ridership is coming back. In fact, ridership is surging, and that's an indication that New York is coming back strong," MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.

The MTA also added there have been 1.2 million tap-and-go TrainTime users.