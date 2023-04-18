Sources: MTA inspectors fired on after dispute over bus ticket in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Three MTA inspectors came under fire during the morning commute in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at Flatlands and Louisiana avenues in East New York.

Sources told CBS2 three fare enforcement inspectors, with a group called the Eagle Team, boarded a SBS B-82 bus to check that passengers had paid the fare.

On these buses, you don't swipe as you get on, you buy a ticket and everyone boards together.

Sources said the suspect didn't have a ticket, so he was asked to go outside and get one from the kiosk.

He got off with the inspectors and was walking to the machine when sources said he became angry and fired at the inspectors on the sidewalk.

Neither the bus nor the inspectors were struck, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is still on the loose.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.