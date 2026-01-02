MTA 2026 fare hikes kick in this weekend. Here's what NYC commuters will pay.

It's getting more expensive to commute in New York City.

MTA fare hikes are going into effect on Jan. 4, 2026, upping the cost of subway and bus rides, and trips on the Long Island and Metro-North railroads.

NYC subway, bus and train fares going up

Starting Sunday, subway and bus rides for most people will cost 10 cents more, as the base fare rises from $2.90 to an even $3.00.

It continues a gradual increase that started in 2015, when the fare was $2.50 per ride. That means taking the subway round-trip five days a week costs $5 more now than it did in 2015, totaling $280 more for the year.

"Prices are going up everywhere. It's really annoying," one rider said.

Meanwhile, monthly and weekly tickets on Metro-North in New York and the LIRR are getting up to 4.5% more expensive. For example, monthly LIRR passes will be anywhere from $7 to $21 more expensive.

"Made it close to like a car lease payment now, the monthly. So it's a little frustrating," a Long Island commuter said.

All other trips at those stations, like one-way tickets, will increase by 8%. The extra charge to buy a ticket on board, either from the conductor or using the MTA's TrainTime app, is increasing by $2 as well.

There are some LIRR and Metro-North policy changes as well. All one-way tickets must be used by 4 a.m. the day after purchase and day passes replace round-trip tickets. Day passes are good for unlimited rides until 4 a.m. the day after purchase.

Click here for more about the changes to MTA fares and tolls.

Another year of congestion pricing

With another year of congestion pricing ahead, these latest fare hikes mean the affordability gap keeps shrinking between taking mass transit and driving into Manhattan.

When the MTA first proposed the 2026 fare hikes last summer, it led to questions about making the cheaper option less cheap.

"You gotta remember what is really driving affordability issues in New York, and it's not transit," MTA CEO Janno Lieber said at the time.

The MTA saw a 7% increase in ridership in 2025 — its highest since the COVID pandemic, according to data released Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul — in addition to the estimated $500 million in revenue from congestion pricing's first year,

The MTA said fares are key to providing safe and reliable service, and the hikes help keep up with inflation.