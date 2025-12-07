NYC's F and M subway lines set to be swapped in Manhattan and Queens starting Monday. Here's how it will work.

Starting Monday, New York City's F and M subway lines will permanently switch routes. Riders in Manhattan and Queens are preparing for the change that the MTA hopes will reduce train congestion.

The swap officially takes effect at 6 a.m. and runs on weekdays through 9:30 p.m., with no change to late-night service on either line.

The change will impact eight subway stations. F trains will replace M trains at Queens Plaza, Court Square-23rd Street, Lexington Avenue/53rd Street and Fifth Avenue/53rd Street. M trains will replace F trains at 21st Street-Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Avenue-63rd Street, and 57th Street.

"This is long overdue"

The MTA says its goal is to make service more reliable on the F and M and even E and R trains.

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber spoke with political reporter Marcia Kramer on "The Point," and explained the logic for the switch.

"So much of our system is the result of the fact that these things were built 100 years ago," Lieber said. "We're eliminating the crossing maneuvers that actually cause trains to have to sit in station while another one crosses in front of them. This is long overdue."

Riders curious about the timing of the swap

"If this was such a big thing that they have known for a while, like why not have done it before?" said Nick Nizza of Long Island City.

"Why didn't they do this 10 years ago?" added Macy Reyes of Astoria.

"I mean, I love it. It's great. Whatever it takes to have a smooth commute, right? I'm a fan," said Evan Qi of Long Island City.

"It's a bit hard when it switches all of a sudden," added Sara Ayoub of Fresh Meadows.

Roosevelt Island commuters may be among the most impacted because, along with the tram, riders have relied on the F as their main mode of transportation. Now, it will be the M train.

"I have no clue what I'm gonna do, but I'm gonna look into it," resident Asher Bentley said.