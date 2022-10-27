Watch CBS News
MTA contractor rescued after suffering medical emergency on Throggs Neck Bridge scaffolding

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MTA worker rescued from Throggs Neck Bridge
MTA worker rescued from Throggs Neck Bridge 00:21

NEW YORK -- An MTA contractor suffered a medical emergency and had to be rescued from the Throggs Neck Bridge.

Chopper 2 was over the scene around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. 

The MTA says the worker suffered some sort of medical emergency on the scaffolding and became unconscious. 

So far, there's no word on his condition. 

First published on October 27, 2022 / 11:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

