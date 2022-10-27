MTA contractor rescued after suffering medical emergency on Throggs Neck Bridge scaffolding
NEW YORK -- An MTA contractor suffered a medical emergency and had to be rescued from the Throggs Neck Bridge.
Chopper 2 was over the scene around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The MTA says the worker suffered some sort of medical emergency on the scaffolding and became unconscious.
So far, there's no word on his condition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.