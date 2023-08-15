Watch CBS News
MTA announces discounted "CityTicket" for Far Rockaway riders

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MTA offers new discount ticketing for LIRR riders in Far Rockaway
MTA offers new discount ticketing for LIRR riders in Far Rockaway 00:42

NEW YORK -- The MTA on Tuesday announced new discount ticketing from Far Rockaway.

The "CityTicket" will cost $5 during off-peak and $7 for peak travel.

Tickets are sold only at the Far Rockaway station, and round-trip tickets must be bought on the same day.

"Far Rockaway is unique in the Long Island Rail Road system because you start in the city, you pass through some Nassau County stations and then you go back into the city, so we needed to be creative and thoughtful in how to make the CityTicket benefit available to our Far Rockaway customers," LIRR Interim President Catherine Rinaldi said.

The new discount prices go into effect Sunday. For more information, click here.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber also said the LIRR has 40% more trains than last year.

August 15, 2023

