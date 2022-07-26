Watch CBS News
Cell service coming to all underground subway tunnels, MTA CEO Janno Lieber tells CBS2

Cell service coming to all underground subway tunnels, MTA CEO tells CBS2
NEW YORK -- Cell service is coming to New York City's subway tunnels soon. 

On Monday, MTA CEO Janno Lieber told CBS2 the agency is rolling out a 10-year plan to install equipment that will let riders use cellphones in all underground tunnels. 

Lieber said the $1 billion investment also includes installing Wi-Fi service at all above-ground stations. 

