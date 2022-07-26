Cell service coming to all underground subway tunnels, MTA CEO Janno Lieber tells CBS2

Cell service coming to all underground subway tunnels, MTA CEO tells CBS2

NEW YORK -- Cell service is coming to New York City's subway tunnels soon.

On Monday, MTA CEO Janno Lieber told CBS2 the agency is rolling out a 10-year plan to install equipment that will let riders use cellphones in all underground tunnels.

Lieber said the $1 billion investment also includes installing Wi-Fi service at all above-ground stations.