MTA bus slams into Yonkers building, 1 injured

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

An MTA bus crashed into a building in Yonkers Friday. 

It happened at the corner of Warburton and Ashburton Avenues at around 1:15 p.m. 

The bus also hit two other parked vehicles. 

The bus driver was the only person on the bus at the time. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. No one else was hurt. 

yonkers-bus-crash-1.jpg
An MTA bus crashed into a building in Yonkers on Dec. 26, 2025.  x.com/YonkersPD

Yonkers Fire Department and Housing and Building Department personnel responded to the scene to assess the building. The bus was removed, and the impacted storefront was being demolished. 

