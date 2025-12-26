MTA bus slams into Yonkers building, 1 injured
An MTA bus crashed into a building in Yonkers Friday.
It happened at the corner of Warburton and Ashburton Avenues at around 1:15 p.m.
The bus also hit two other parked vehicles.
The bus driver was the only person on the bus at the time. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. No one else was hurt.
Yonkers Fire Department and Housing and Building Department personnel responded to the scene to assess the building. The bus was removed, and the impacted storefront was being demolished.