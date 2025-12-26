MTA bus slams into Yonkers building, 1 injured

An MTA bus crashed into a building in Yonkers Friday.

It happened at the corner of Warburton and Ashburton Avenues at around 1:15 p.m.

The bus also hit two other parked vehicles.

The bus driver was the only person on the bus at the time. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. No one else was hurt.

An MTA bus crashed into a building in Yonkers on Dec. 26, 2025. x.com/YonkersPD

Yonkers Fire Department and Housing and Building Department personnel responded to the scene to assess the building. The bus was removed, and the impacted storefront was being demolished.