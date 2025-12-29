Yonkers mayor calls to relocate MTA bus depot to Bronx after crash

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano is renewing his call to relocate an MTA bus depot to the Bronx after a bus crashed into a building that must now be demolished.

The transit agency has said it's open to discussing a move, but there are many financial and logistical obstacles to overcome first.

Crash video shows bus smashing into building

Surveillance video shows the MTA bus smashing into a vacant store Friday at the busy corner of Ashburton and Warburton.

Only the 37-year-old bus driver was injured, but Yonkers police still aren't sure why she failed to navigate the turn and ended up driving straight into the building.

Surveillance video shows an MTA bus smashing into a vacant store at the busy corner of Ashburton and Warburton in Yonkers, New York, on Dec. 26, 2025. CBS News New York

"It's a good thing that people wasn't crossing the street at the time," resident Carmen Fernandez said.

No one else was on the bus, which hit two other parked vehicles. The driver suffered minor injuries.

"The buses do not belong there"

Dozens of MTA buses rumble through the intersection every day, coming and going from the depot near the Hudson River waterfront and in the middle of new housing developments.

"The buses do not belong there," Spano said. "They stick out like a sore thumb."

Spano said the buses mostly serve New York City residents, but Yonkers taxpayers will pick up the entire cost of the emergency response to the crash.

He said Yonkers loses about $400,000 per year in property taxes because the MTA does not pay for the bus depot property.

"Take the buses and bring them to New York City. They don't belong here, clogging up our streets, causing a ruckus, not providing any benefit whatsoever to the taxpayers of Yonkers," Spano said.

After last week's accident, the mayor said he's starting another push to relocate the depot in 2026.