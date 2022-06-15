MTA asking riders to take part in "Customers Count Travel Survey"
NEW YORK -- The MTA wants to hear from its riders.
The agency has rolled out its spring 2022 "MTA Customers Count Travel Survey."
The poll is aimed at improving service for current riders.
Participants can rate their satisfaction with one or more of the MTA services they use.
The agency is encouraging interested riders to complete the survey by June 24.
For more information on how you can take part, please click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.