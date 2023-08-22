MTA announces shorter wait times for N and R trains

NEW YORK - The MTA announced shortened wait times on certain trains Tuesday.

If you're trying to catch the N or the R train in the middle of the day, the 10-minute wait can feel like an eternity. Tuesday, the MTA announced it is shaving that wait time down by two minutes. It's just one of several service enhancements happening this year.

For riders sweating it out this summer, waiting on the platform endlessly for their trains – the MTA has refreshing news for you. Midday service for the N and R trains will be cut down from a 10 minutes to eight minutes.

"The joke for a long time has been that R and N stand for 'rarely' and 'never.' But those days are over," State Senator Andrew Gounardes said.

The improvements are one part of a four-phase rollout of subway service enhancements made possible by $35 million from the state budget.

Earlier this month, the weekend wait time for the 1 and 6 lines went down from eight to six minutes. In July, the G, J and M trains started arriving every 8-9 minutes on weekends, instead of 10-11.

"It doesn't sound like a lot, but these minutes add up," New York City Transit Authority President Richard Davey said.

MTA leadership says increasing the frequency of trains was a top demand they heard from riders. Straphangers Tuesday said the changes are appreciated.

"Especially when you have a limited time to get from one place to another, makes a bid difference," Park Slope resident Hannah Gross said.

"I take into account, like, 15 minutes more every time I take the train, just in case for delays and stuff. So that's amazing, it's going to be faster," Coney Island resident Neve Yair said.

More improvements are expected to come this winter, focused on increasing evening service.