MTA fare hikes take effect, impacting subway, bus and train riders all over Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- Millions of riders have to dig deeper into their wallets now that the MTA's latest fare hikes are in effect.

Subway, bus and train fares all got more expensive Sunday morning.

The base fare for a subway or bus ride jumped from $2.75 to $2.90, the first fare hike in eight years. A 7-day pass now costs $34, a buck more. A 30-day unlimited pass costs $132, a $5 hike.

Express bus fares increased from $6.75 to $7.

Monthly and weekly tickets on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North are up to 4.5% more expensive.

"I'm a little upset, yes. I could see it coming. I feel like most people could see it coming," one rider said.

"I took the train for many, many years, and I know every time there was an increase, it takes a serious effect on you," said Barbara Murray, from Westchester.

Some said it's a small price to pay.

"Using the subway is really convenient for people. That's why a lot of people don't use cars because they save in gas," Bronx resident Rebecca Phumpotingan said.

That's one way to look at it, but for commuters like Cohen Grey, who live in Connecticut ...

"It's how I get to work most of the time and to go home," she said

"There's been a lot of inflation in everything, honestly, ever since COVID. It's disappointing because it's harder to cut costs," saod Grey.

This hike comes as congestion pricing is on track to take effect early next year. Money from that is expected to address existing issues like replacing old buses and subway cars, along with other upgrades.

"I know a lot of people are crying about prices going up, but you can't stop it. It's gonna happen," one rider said.

The MTA said ridership is growing and the fare increases are needed to maintain current service levels and even increase service frequency.

Tolls hikes at MTA bridges and tunnels also went into effect this month.