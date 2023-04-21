MSC Meraviglia sails into Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, its newest homeport

NEW YORK -- There's a new option for New Yorkers in need of a getaway.

Friday morning, MSC Cruises sailed into its newest homeport at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

It's expected to bring 10,000 jobs, including 150 new workers hired to facilitate terminal operations, and up to $102 million in local spending from visitors.

Starting Saturday, the cruise line will offer year-round trips from the city to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Florida, Canada and New England.

The MSC Meraviglia is one of the biggest ships in the world.