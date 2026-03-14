The first case of mpox clade I has been detected in New York City, health officials said Friday.

Of the two types of mpox, clade I is known to cause more severe disease and death. It's the 12th clade I mpox diagnosis in the U.S.

The city's Health Department said the person who tested positive recently traveled to Europe and is isolating until symptoms subside.

"There is no known local transmission of mpox clade I in New York City and the risk remains low for New Yorkers," Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin said. "The NYC Health Department recommends that New Yorkers who are at risk for mpox receive and complete the two-dose vaccine series that works to prevent mpox."

If you've already had mpox, there's no need to get vaccinated.

Health officials say people who have sex with men and identify as male, trans, nonbinary or gender non-conforming, people who are planning to visit a country where mpox is spreading and anticipate sex with a new partner while there, and people who have peen in close contact with someone they suspect has mpox should talk to their doctors about vaccination.

There were 398 reported cases of clade II mpox in New York City last year, and 45 cases this year through March 10.

For more information about mpox from city health officials, click here.