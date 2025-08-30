Mount Vernon shooting suspect faces federal robbery charge, New York police say

One of two suspects accused of shooting at New York police officers and robbing a Gulf gas station attendant is facing federal charges, authorities said.

Mount Vernon police said Saturday the suspect was arrested following a massive search near the New York City-Westchester County border and charged with Hobbs Act Robbery, but additional charges are expected.

Suspect arrested after massive police search

Police said two armed suspects robbed a 73-year-old attendant at the Gulf station on Mount Vernon Avenue early Friday morning.

The attendant, Yusef Topal, told CBS News New York he feared for his life as the suspects threatened to shoot him and got away with his wallet.

A Bronx NYPD unit nearby spotted the suspects after Mount Vernon police broadcast a description of them. The officers chased the suspects a few blocks from the gas station, before they were shot at and one officer returned fire, police said.

The Mount Vernon Police Department was looking for two suspects who allegedly fired at officers after robbing a Gulf gas station attendant on Aug. 29, 2025. CBS News New York

Six local and federal law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting on the Bronx border after the suspects escaped on foot. Police established a large search perimeter. Homeowners were told to stay indoors and the MTA was alerted to suspend Metro-North New Haven Line trains through the area, disrupting thousands of commuters.

Watch Chopper 2 over the Mount Vernon investigation

Investigators said they watched surveillance video of the gas station robbery and identified a suspect vehicle, which helped officers find and arrest one of the suspects.

Police said the suspect's name will not released and that the case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

The second suspect has not been arrested at this time, police said.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department's Detective Division at 914-665-2510. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting "MVPD" and your tip to 847411 or by using the Mount Vernon PD app.