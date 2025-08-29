Mount Vernon investigation causes Metro-North delays; Suspects at large
An attempted armed robbery in Mount Vernon ended with shots fired early Friday morning, police say. The investigation temporarily suspended Metro-North service, and disruptions continue on the New Haven Line.
The Mount Vernon Police Department said the situation started with an attempted armed robbery at a gas station on Mount Vernon Avenue.
The NYPD said officers from the Bronx were patrolling nearby and spotted two people matching the description of the robbery suspects.
The officers were chasing after the suspects when one turned and opened fire, the NYPD said. One officer fired back but no one was hit.
Police say the search continues for the suspects.
Watch Chopper 2 over Mount Vernon investigation
Chopper 2 flew over the scene, where there is still a large police response. Officers could be seen congregating on Pearl Street, a few blocks away from the gas station.
People are being asked to avoid the area south and west of Mount Vernon Avenue, as well as Lincoln Avenue.
Metro-North service through Mount Vernon West and Mount Vernon East to New York City was temporarily suspended out of an abundance of caution. CLICK HERE for the latest service changes.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department's Detective Division at 914-665-2510. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting "MVPD" and your tip to 847411 or by using the Mount Vernon PD app.
