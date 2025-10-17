One prisoner shoots another inside van headed to jail, Mount Vernon police say

A prisoner was shot by another prisoner while they were being transported to jail Thursday, Mount Vernon police said.

The shooting took place inside the van taking them to jail, according to police.

Five prisoners were being transported from the Mount Vernon police department to the Westchester County jail Thursday evening, police said. Officers escorting the prisoners heard a shot ring out in the back of the van.

They immediately returned to the Mount Vernon police department. When they unloaded the prisoners, they saw one of them had been shot in the leg. That prisoner was hospitalized.

"A firearm was recovered," police said.

It was not immediately clear how a prisoner got their hands on a gun.

"A full review of the circumstances that led to this incident will be conducted," Mount Vernon police said.