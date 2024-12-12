Mount Vernon Police Department facing civil rights violations from DOJ investigation

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- The Mount Vernon Police Department in Westchester County, New York is facing civil rights violations from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The violations are the result of a three-year investigation by the Justice Department, which found Mount Vernon police used excessive force in numerous ways.

In one example, the DOJ says they have been "unnecessarily escalating minor encounters by overusing Tasers and closed-fist strikes," particularly against people who are already restrained.

The DOJ also alleges the department conducted unlawful strip searches of individuals until at least 2023 and makes arrests without probable cause.

Since the investigation was opened, the police department has implemented a number of changes, including working to equip all officers with body cameras, according to the DOJ, with more work to be done.

"Our investigation into the Mount Vernon Police Department reveals a pattern and practice of unlawful conduct that can and must be addressed," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said in a statement Thursday. "While officials have undertaken preliminary actions to address some areas of concern, the city and police department must institute comprehensive measures that will fully and finally bring an end to these unconstitutional practices. It will require commitment and hard work by the leadership of the city and the police department as well as by rank-and-file officers."

CBS News New York has reached out to the Mount Vernon mayor's office, where officials said they are still reviewing the report and will get back to us with a statement. We are also waiting to hear back from the police department and union.

The public can learn more about the findings of the investigation at a virtual community hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.

