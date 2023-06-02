Mount Vernon gets $1 million in state budget to help reopen its animal shelter

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - Mount Vernon in Westchester County is getting a big boost to help reopen its animal shelter.

City leaders brought their pets for the announcement that the New York state budget has set aside $1 million for the shelter on Garden Avenue.

The facility was built in the 1970s to house animals for just seven days.

It stopped caring for cats or offering veterinary services 10 years ago.

The building was closed in January after being cited for state violations.

City leaders say the building needs a complete overhaul.

"There are still right now not enough offices for staff to work on adoption and unification efforts. There are no areas for prospective adoptive families to engage with animals to show their true temperament," Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard.

Right now, Mount Vernon has a contract with New Rochelle's Humane Society to care for Mount Vernon's animals.