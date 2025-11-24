After Mount Vernon fire left over 100 people homeless, donations pour into temporary shelter

After a five-alarm fire devastated a Mount Vernon apartment building over the weekend, leaving more than 100 people homeless days before Thanksgiving, donations poured into the temporary shelter for those who lost everything.

Dozens of people, and several pets, woke up Monday at the vacated Holmes Elementary School, which the city and Red Cross transformed into a shelter after the fire.

"We are providing disaster mental health, disaster sheltering, food, clothing," said Stephanie Dunn Ashley, CEO of the American Red Cross Metro New York North Chapter.

"Everything was wiped out"

Two residents were hurt in the fire early Sunday morning on Cottage Avenue and taken to Jacobi Medical Center, but their conditions were not known. Two firefighters remain hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Dwight Mesquita, one of the 63 people who sought shelter Sunday night, said his seventh-floor apartment was just one door down from where the fire started.

"Everything was wiped out," Mesquita said. "The whole building collapsed and fell all into the apartment."

"It's very hard because I lost everything, but there's help," Dionne Robinson said.

A fire in Mount Vernon, New York forced dozens of people out of an apartment building early Sunday morning. CBS News New York

Community members have been continuously rolling up to the Doles Recreation Center and the school with a mountain of donations, like bottled water, sneakers, clothes and bags of essentials.

"As soon as we heard about the fire, we jumped into action," said Marjorie Troob, CEO of 914Cares, which provides basic essentials to Westchester County families in need.

Troob's nonprofit delivered playpens, diapers and formula.

Students in need of clothing, superintendent says

At least 20 students were impacted by the fire, according to Mount Vernon Superintendent Dr. Demario Strickland.

"The biggest need for the 20 students is clothing. The school district is generally able to provide everything else," Strickland said.

"When we got to church, it was announced and we were asked to help in whatever way we can," said Frances Sullivan, who drove up with a friend and a trunk filled with clothes of all sizes.

Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard declared the initial response and coordination incredible.

"This is the time where we need your time, talent and treasure," Patterson-Howard said.

For now, the building will be uninhabitable for the foreseeable future. It won't be possible to salvage even the smallest personal belongings.