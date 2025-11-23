Mount Vernon apartment fire leaves dozens of residents displaced in Westchester County

A raging fire in Mount Vernon, New York forced dozens of people out of an apartment building early Sunday morning in Westchester County.

Mount Vernon officials said the flames broke out shortly before 3 a.m. at an apartment building on Cottage Avenue. More than six hours later, it's still an active scene.

Early morning fire on Cottage Ave. in Mount Vernon

A fire in Mount Vernon, New York forced dozens of people out of an apartment building early Sunday morning. CBS News New York

Officials said the fire started in a kitchen on the seventh floor and then spread to the cockloft, the space between the ceiling and the roof. Neighbors said they could see the flames from a block away.

Multiple agencies were called to assist, including the FDNY and emergency responders from across Westchester.

"This is an old age style pre-war building, and there are no standpipes. So of course, that makes it a little more difficult," Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said on the scene.

Three people were transported to nearby hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported, the fire commissioner said.

Help for residents who have been displaced

The mayor and the Red Cross are on the scene to help the dozens of residents who have been displaced.

"Families that have been impacted are being serviced over at the Doles Center here in Mount Vernon so that they can get some warmth, some beverage, fill out the paperwork that is necessary, so that we can begin getting them housing vouchers and food vouchers and assistance," said the mayor.

At this point, officials have not shared the exact number of people impacted, but one local volunteer group estimated around 100.