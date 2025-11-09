16-year-old boy among 3 shot in the Bronx, NYPD says

The NYPD is investigating after three people, including a 16-year-old, were shot in the Bronx on Sunday night.

Police said the gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. on Brook Avenue near 142nd Street in Mott Haven.

Officers responded to a 911 call for an assault at 370 Brook Ave. There, a 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds to the back. A 29-year-old man was also shot in the leg.

The shooting happened one year after CBS News New York reported on the shooting death of a 17-year-old, and that victim did live at the building where Sunday's gun violence occurred. At the scene, candles were still glowing from a vigil, and about a block away shell casings were seen near a parked car.

An employee at a bodega on the corner said she heard the shots.

"I see a lot of people running and they just ... pop pop pop. Maybe three or eight [shots were fired]," she said. "Somebody was on the floor. One or two [were taken to] the hospital."

Police said all three victims are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and so far the NYPD has not released a description of the gunman and do not know if the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.