Mother alleges racial discrimination by mascot at Chuck E. Cheese in Wayne, N.J.

WAYNE, N.J. -- A video is circulating on Twitter by a mom who says her daughter was racially discriminated against at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in New Jersey.

According to the person who recorded the video, the incident happened on Saturday in Wayne. Someone dressed as the Chuck E. Cheese mascot was seen giving kids high-fives, but then skipped her daughter.

READ MORE: 2nd family accuses Sesame Place of discrimination against Black child

The woman claims the white kids were acknowledged, while her daughter, who is Black, was ignored.

CBS2 reached out to Chuck E. Cheese for comment, but has not yet heard back.