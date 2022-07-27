2nd family accuses Sesame Place of discrimination against Black child

BALTIMORE, Md. -- The theme park Sesame Place has come under heavy criticism following a viral video showing a costumed character appearing to ignore two Black girls.

Now, another family is making similar allegations.

Earlier this month, a video of an actor in a Rosita costume could be seen high-fiving kids and parents but waving off two little Black girls.

Wednesday, Quinton Burns, who lives in Baltimore, came forward, saying the same thing happened to him on Father's Day when his 5-year-old daughter, Kennedy Burns, was ignored.

"Just looking at her face, it makes me want to cry every time I see it," he said.

As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, he's now working with the same law firm that represented the first family to make accusations, Freddie Gray. They filed a class-action lawsuit hoping to address what they call systemic discrimination.

"This contract was breached solely because of the race of the children," attorney Billy Murphy said.

"Kennedy was forced to experience racism at the age of 5," attorney Malcolm Ruff said. "She was ignored, amongst a sea of other young, white children."

The lawyers in this case say they want families who experienced racism to be compensated.

They're also calling on SeaWorld, which owns Sesame Place, to provide them information on complaints they've received from other families.

CBS2 did reach out to Sesame Place for comment and have not yet heard back.