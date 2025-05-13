14-year-old taken into custody in fatal shooting of Bronx 16-year-old, NYPD sources say

Police sources say a 14-year-old person of interest is now in custody and being questioned in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in a Bronx school yard.

Evette Jeffrey's future was cut short Monday when police say a fight broke out at a multi-campus school playground in the Morrisania section of the borough just after 5 p.m. Video obtained by CBS News shows the brawl.

Investigators say Jeffrey, who went to nearby Morris High School, was riding her scooter in the school yard at Bronx Latin School on Union Avenue when gunshots rang out and one struck her in the head. Police sources say three shell casings were found in the school yard.

"She was supposed to come back upstairs, and then I get a call. One of my neighbors knocked on the door. She was banging on the door, and we just ran. When I got there, she was on the stretcher. They were pumping her chest, and I told them I know she's gone," Jeffrey's grandmother said.

"She said she was going home"

A bouquet was left Tuesday for Jeffrey at the place where police say she was shot. Backpacks were seen strewn all over, where students left them behind as they tried to run to safety amid the gunfire.

Jeffrey's friends said they were with her minutes before.

"She said she was going home. I gave her a hug. We parted ways. That was the last time I seen her," one said.

"I saw her. She waved at me. I waved back. She was a nice person, so sweet and what happened? She really didn't deserve that," another said.

"I was with her. We went walking, walked her down the block over there. She said she was going home," another added.

A bright girl who loved her pets and wanted to help others

Jeffrey was her inconsolable mother's only child. Her grandmother said the teen was a sweet girl who loved her cats, dog and turtle, and dreamed of becoming a med tech. She shared a photo of Jeffrey graduating from middle school, adding she was full of life and just starting to think about her future.

"She loved music. She had a banner over her bed, teddy bears, you name it, she was a girly girl," her grandmother said. "She wanted to be a med tech. She was already looking into schools that could start her now or wait until she graduates. She's a freshman."

Friends say what happened to Jeffrey could have happened to any of them.

"We was just talking about how we don't feel safe or nothing. This is crazy. It happened in broad daylight," one friend said.

"I used to go down there a lot. I'm definitely gonna ignore that place now. I'm gonna go all around the block. I'm not gonna go near that place," another said.

"I just hope she rest in peace," another added.