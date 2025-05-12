16-year-old Bronx girl shot to death following brawl on school playground

One day after Mother's Day, a mother in the Bronx lost her young daughter to gun violence.

The NYPD said 16-year-old Evette Jeffrey died from a gunshot wound to the head following a brawl in the Morrisania section of the borough on Monday evening.

Police say a 14-year old boy is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting. Law enforcement sources say they have been in contact with his mother.

As the search continues for the shooter, the community wants answers.

Here's what the NYPD says led to the shooting

Police said it all started with a fight at multi-campus school playground at around 5 p.m. Video obtained by CBS News New York shows the brawl, but police say it ended with gunshots and the teenager, who was riding a scooter, shot in the head.

"The victim is a student at nearby Morris High School. She turned 16 last month. She should be home right now eating dinner," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

"Mom is absolutely inconsolable. She got the phone call no parent should ever get, ever, that her child was shot while she was here at a play going after school," Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said.

A number of city officials spoke at a news conference later Monday night.

"We must find a way to make sure our babies know they are loved, supported and they do not have to turn to violence," Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos said.

"Kids need to be kids. They need to know to pick up books and not guns," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

"When you look at beautiful park where children do what they do and to lose a young child, this really impacts us," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Adams catches heat from many in the community

The mayor was quickly confronted by angry parents demanding more be done for the kids in the borough, including more police on their streets.

"When I heard the shots, my son in the field, I ran over. I saw the little girl laying on the ground," a resident named Linda said.

"About like before we went on vacation two weeks ago, people shooting in front of our window, had to tell the kids get down duck and crawl into the hallway," Frank Dunn said.

Police say so far this year there were 28 shooting victims and 17 shooters in the borough -- all under 18.

"The kids can't play or be kids around here," Linda said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.