Small earthquake hits Morris County, N.J. today

A small earthquake hit Morris County in New Jersey Monday.

The 1.6 magnitude happened at 9:40 a.m. about two miles west of Morris Plains, and about three miles below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Morris Plains is about 30 miles west of New York City.

There was no damage reported.

In 2024, the most powerful earthquake to hit the East Coast in a century hit Readington Township, some 30 miles away from Monday's quake. Dozens of aftershocks followed.

In January, a 2.4 earthquake struck in Bergen County. Parts of Paramus shook.

New Jersey is home to a major fault line called the Ramapo fault. That said, earthquakes are considered relatively rare in the area.