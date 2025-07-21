Watch CBS News
Local News

Small earthquake hits Morris County, N.J. today

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 2
Earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 2 00:26

A small earthquake hit Morris County in New Jersey Monday. 

The 1.6 magnitude happened at 9:40 a.m. about two miles west of Morris Plains, and about three miles below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

Morris Plains is about 30 miles west of New York City. 

There was no damage reported. 

In 2024, the most powerful earthquake to hit the East Coast in a century hit Readington Township, some 30 miles away from Monday's quake. Dozens of aftershocks followed. 

In January, a 2.4 earthquake struck in Bergen County. Parts of Paramus shook. 

New Jersey is home to a major fault line called the Ramapo fault. That said, earthquakes are considered relatively rare in the area.

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.