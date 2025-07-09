Rockland County day care accused of putting dozens of children at risk while operating without a license

Rockland County day care center shut down after operating without license, officials say

Town officials in suburban Rockland County have shut down a day care center they say put young children at risk.

According to Town of Clarkstown officials, Morah Chany's Daycare opened in June without a license from the state, a permit from the town, and required safety inspections.

Infants sent to nap in unfinished basement, officials believe

Outside, the day care looks legitimate, with an extensive play area that includes artwork and a children's train, but Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann says inside, it was a different story.

"These conditions were horrendous. Thirty children in an unfinished basement with gas cans. That's not acceptable," he said.

Pictures show dozens of cribs in a windowless, unfinished basement, where officials believe infants were sent to nap.

"We had children attending this illegal day care as young as 3 months [old]," Hoehmann said.

The basement is under an adjacent building that houses a vape shop.

"The screaming and crying of the children reportedly could be heard through the floor of the vape shop, as attested to by witnesses," Hoehmann said.

Clarkstown officials believe at least 70 children were enrolled.

Inspectors find multiple code violations

Hoehmann said the day care submitted a plan last year but never followed up to obtain approvals or licenses.

"They're supposed to have licenses for a reason: to protect our children. It's so important that everybody has a license when they have a day care," Rockland County resident Noreen Bauer said.

Town inspectors were initially turned away, then obtained a search warrant and found multiple code violations, including out-of-date fire extinguishers.

The day care website promised parents a safe and loving environment. CBS News New York reached out to the day care to get its side of the story, but has not yet heard back.

The Town of Clarkstown is taking the day care to court, seeking a restraining order to prevent it from reopening while police continue to investigate.