New Jersey man accused of illegally entering Morris County high school
MONTVILLE, N.J. -- A New Jersey man is accused of illegally entering a high school in Morris County.
Nineteen-year-old Charles Banaciski III is charged with unlicensed entry.
Prosecutors and police say he was seen walking around Montville Township High School at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
When confronted by staff, Banaciski allegedly claimed to be a student and then left the school.
He was arrested 20 miles away at his home in Bloomfield.
