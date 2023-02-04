New Jersey man accused of illegally entering Morris County high school

MONTVILLE, N.J. -- A New Jersey man is accused of illegally entering a high school in Morris County.

Nineteen-year-old Charles Banaciski III is charged with unlicensed entry.

Prosecutors and police say he was seen walking around Montville Township High School at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

When confronted by staff, Banaciski allegedly claimed to be a student and then left the school.

He was arrested 20 miles away at his home in Bloomfield.