Montclair School District Board of Education votes to close middle school amid budget crisis

A middle school in Montclair, New Jersey, will close for good amid an ongoing budget crisis.

The decision to shutter Renaissance Middle School was made Wednesday night at an emotional Montclair School District Board of Education meeting.

"Making these difficult decisions is necessary for us to move forward with purpose," Superintendent Ruth B. Turner said.

Before the vote, parents, teachers and students crowded the atrium at Montclair High School and let their voices be heard.

"Educators cannot do their best work when they feel like the ground beneath them is constantly shifting," one parent said.

"What kind of education do you think your children will receive when the staff have nothing left to give?" one teacher said.

"This week, my students have asked if I know where they are going next year and if I will be going with them. My heart breaks," another teacher said.

The district sits in the red almost $20 million for the budget from 2024-2026. The district already moved to terminate dozens of staff members last fall and make big budget cuts.

"The uncertainty our members had to live with in October was traumatic. The uncertainty our members currently face is no less traumatic," a teacher with the Montclair Education Association said.

Board members broke down in tears as they voted on the closure of Renaissance.

Now, the fear is more firings and closures could be on the horizon.

"Staff did not create this deficit, but we are the ones being asked to pay the price for it," another teacher with the MEA said.

The closing of the school and the relocation of the students will begin next school year. The budget is still not balanced.