More than 100 teachers to lose jobs in Montclair, N.J., school layoffs

More than 100 teachers are set to lose their jobs in the middle of the school year amid layoffs in a New Jersey school district, leaving parents worried about an impending crisis for students.

Montclair Public Schools officials said Friday the teachers are being let go at the end of 2025 because of a $19.6 million budget shortfall.

"How did this happen?"

More than 150 staff members this week received notice that they were being let go or reassigned.

"I think most parents in this community have been going through a few emotions, frustration, anger. How did this happen?" Corey Pierson, a parent, said. "I have one kid here at Hillside and two others in the district."

The district said the cuts are needed to fill the multi-million dollar hole in the budget.

"We recognize the personal and professional impact these decisions have on our staff, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to fiscal responsibility and educational excellence for our students," the new superintendent, Ruth B. Turner, said in a statement to CBS News New York.

But parents are worried about the impact on students, especially given the timing.

"It will be a devastating impact on the quality of education these students are getting, to have all of this happen in the middle of the year," Pierson said.

Special election could preserve some teachers' jobs

A special election on Dec. 9 will give voters the chance to raise taxes to fix the budget for now, minimize staff cuts and avoid a state monitor.

Many of the teachers could end up keeping their jobs depending on the vote. If the proposal fails, their last day would be Dec. 31.

Some residents said even those without kids currently in the district feel it is worth it to raise taxes.

"As a resident of Montclair that pays a lot in taxes, I would not mind having my taxes increase to save the school system and to also save the town, and for people to want to move here," Michelle Clement said.

"The only way through this thing is to work through it together and face the hard things. And we want to do that as a community," Pierson said.

School officials say the budget gaps are the result of years of financial mismanagement and poor budgeting, but not fraud.