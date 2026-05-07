Montclair, N.J., families raising money to save freshmen sports programs after budget cuts

The Montclair School District Board of Education voted Wednesday to eliminate freshmen sports programs at Montclair High School due to budget cuts.

Local families are now trying to raise funds to save the programs.

School district budget gap

The vote comes after the district terminated dozens of staffers last year and voted to close a middle school. The controversial cuts are being made as they try to close a nearly $20 million budget gap.

The latest cuts impact around two dozen sports teams and clubs like cheerleading and robotics.

Schools Superintendent Ruth B. Turner said in part: "We understand and appreciate the disappointment ... The district has had to evaluate all areas of spending and make challenging decisions in an effort to maintain overall fiscal stability while preserving core academic programming and student supports."

Parents' $176,000 goal

Parents have now formed the nonprofit Montclair Athletics Blue & White Club. They are trying to raise $176,000. As of Thursday night, they reached 50% of their goal.

"It covers 13 coaches that are going to be let go," Club President Kevin Price said. "It's 80 away games."

Parents are worried about the mental health impacts of students being forced to sit out a season.

"It's a way to build community and to orient them to a very large high school that you can really get lost in," Club Vice President Laura Quiros said.

The parents say the deadline to raise this money is June 1 because that is when the athletic director has to make adjustments for the fall.

Students say freshmen teams are needed

Senior Dylan Kaelin-Panico credits his freshman experience for helping him build his skills so he can get into the D1 lacrosse team at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

"It gave me a brotherhood that I'm still friends with today," he said.

"For soccer, specifically, we have so many girls try out," senior Carla Osborne said. "Getting to the skill they want to be in, that wouldn't be possible if it wasn't for the freshmen teams."

Eighth grader Eredy Swett said he's been playing lacrosse since the third grade, but unless the sports programs can be saved, he'll have no teammates to bond with next year as a freshman at Montclair High School.

"Not being able to play with them in my first year of high school would really be devastating," he said.