Family of NYC designer found dead on boat in Montauk files wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a woman found dead aboard a boat at the Montauk Yacht Club in August 2025 is filing a lawsuit against the man they say she was with when she died.

Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra, 33, was found unconscious on a boat when East Hampton Town Police were called. Good Samaritans tried to perform CPR on her, but first responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Suffolk County police previously said her autopsy "did not show evidence of violence."

Nolan-O'Slatarra's family is suing Christopher Duran, 61. Duran is not facing criminal charges in connection with Nolan-O'Slatarra's death.

The Nolan-O'Slatarra family is seeking $50 million, according to the court documents.

CBS News New York reached out to Duran for comment and has not yet heard back.

Michael Bowe, an attorney for Nolan-O'Slatarra, told CBS News New York that her family has conducted their own investigation. He said they don't believe she died from intoxicants.

Nolan-O'Slatarra was a marketing consultant and co-founder of swimwear brand East x East. She was originally from Ireland but moved to New York in 2015. She lived on Manhattan's Upper East Side, but her brand was operating a pop-up store in Montauk for the summer.